Summer reading is critical for students to retain knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year. Students who don't read are at risk of falling behind their classmates.
Summer reading is very important for maintaining a child's current grade level skills and for pushing forward to develop skills above the current grade level. Parents and teachers can avoid this by making sure kids take time to read.
Summer reading defeats summer learning loss. Reading over summer vacation may not be a priority for children, but parents and teachers should make it one. Summer reading is critical to a child's ability to not only retain information learned the previous year, but also to grow in knowledge and critical thinking skills for the coming year.
Parents should encourage students to read to strengthen their reading skills. Just like exercising keeps muscles in shape, reading keeps the brain in shape. If you don't exercise, you lose muscle, and if you don't read, you will lose literacy skills.
Reading, in general, is highly effective at building up a child's knowledge in a vast amount of subject areas, including English, math, science, and history. Reading is a strong tool for growing comprehension skills and general knowledge of the world. This is why children who read can stay ahead of their classmates during the school year.
Teachers have discovered that students who are sent home with books of their choosing are more apt to read over the summer than students who are given a summer reading list or are simply told what to read over the summer. Allowing students to pick a few books to take home over summer vacation not only increases access to books, but also encourages students to read on their own.
Another suggestion from a teacher is for teachers to get their students hooked on a book series close to the end of the school year. Read the first book in a series aloud to the class and build up excitement and anticipation for the next book in the series. When school lets out for the summer, encourage students to go to their local library or bookstore and pick up the next book in the series.
If students have a hard time reading, suggest they read a few books over the summer to help build their reading skills. At the same time, find books that are also available on audiotape. This can help encourage students to keep reading even if they don't particularly like it. A book on tape still opens up the world of adventure and gives students a boost in literacy skills.
Encouraging children to read is critical to helping them stay on track with other students and retain information and literacy development over the summer break. If you're not sure what your children should be reading, contact Mika Davis at Martin Memorial Library mdavis@bhmlib.org or 252-792-7476.
Don't forget to keep reading fun. Give your child the opportunity to choose books on his own as well. This can help keep reading interesting and inviting. Reading over the summer is a necessity, but it should also be fun!
If you are interested in information about 4-H opportunities, please contact Desmond Miller, 4-H agent, at Desmond@ncat.edu or at the Extension office at 252-789-4370.