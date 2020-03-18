For many folks, Sunday morning, particularly during Lent, was a different experience since church services near and dear have been canceled throughout Perquimans and Chowan Counties as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
One announcement that may help the faithful moving forward is Open Door Church, which has invested video technology for several years – cutting edge tech in many ways.
If a church does not have video capability, you can schedule a time this week to come to Open Door and the church will record your sermon and help you post it online either to Facebook or YouTube.
Folks can contact Pastor Stephen Mizell directly or call the church office at 252-482-7927
On that note, Open Door canceled its Sunday worship service, but did the service live in its building and it streamed on the church’s website, YouTube and Facebook.
Episcopal Bishop Rev. Robert S. Skirving requested on Friday that all congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina suspend public worship effective immediately and continuing through the end of March.
“This decision has not been taken lightly. It has been made in response to the request of the governor of the state of North Carolina and in line with the recommendations of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, published yesterday,” Skirving said.
A number of other United Methodist churches in the area also have canceled services, partly in response to a request from Bishop Hope Morgan Ward of the North Carolina Conference. Those churches include Edenton Methodist Church, Woodland, Cedar Grove and Oak Grove in Perquimans County.
The Rev. Gene Tyson, pastor of Hertford United Methodist, said many in the congregation are in the most vulnerable demographic for the virus.
“We are acutely aware of our precious sisters and brothers and this is our chief concern,” he said. “I see many saying they would easily survive this virus and that it is no worse than the flu. However, our concern is we may carry it to someone who wouldn’t be able to withstand it.”
Tyson said this is not a faith issue and the church is not responding out of fear.
“This is a serious health situation in which we are trusting God to guide all us to do the sensible, wise and practical response with prayer and supplication,” he said.
Hertford Baptist Church held services while Macedonia Baptist Church in Chowan County canceled its Sunday worship services.
Edenton Baptist Church canceled services for Sunday and Wednesday (today).
St. Ann Catholic Church in Edenton held services.