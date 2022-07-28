...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Sixteen 11th- and 12th-graders from across the United States graduated from Elizabeth City State University’s second-ever Flight Academy on Friday.
The group of JROTC cadets, or the “Super 16” as they were described in a university press release, began the intensive, eight-week academy in May.
Each student was sponsored by either the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Navy, meaning they attended the academy at no cost to themselves.
As part of their training, each of the students flew solo flights and passed the Federal Aviation Administration’s written examination, the press release said. In addition, two cadets in the graduating class received their FAA private pilot license.
Besides the flight experience, the cadets also gained college credits.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in a press release that the flight academy is a collaboration between the Air Force and Navy, aerospace industry, and partnering universities “to help address a national pilot shortage and diversify the aviation workforce.”
Dixon congratulated each of the 16 cadets from this summer’s class for showing “perseverance and dedication” to complete the training program, telling them that they “each have a unique opportunity to make a difference.”
She also indicated that hosting the academy is a boon for ECSU’s one-of-its-kind aviation science program in North Carolina.
“We are very proud of our unique aviation program, and now have another group of ambassadors to help us tell the story,” she said.
ECSU is one of 17 universities across the country that host flight training academies for JROTC cadets. The Air Force partnered with ECSU to offer the local flight academy last year. The Navy joined the effort this summer.
Rear Adm. John F. Meier of Naval Air Force Atlantic told academy graduates Friday that the academy had given them “a taste” of a flying career. He also urged them to consider the academy as a “first step” toward developing a passion for flying.
“I’ve had the great fortune of flying for about 36 years and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “Do something you love — and you won’t work a day the rest of your life.”
Meier also called it “fitting” that ECSU hosted the academy given its close proximity to Kitty Hawk where the Wright brothers became the first men to achieve powered flight nearly 120 years ago.
“The future of naval aviation is bright because of each of you,” he told the graduates.
Twelve of the JROTC cadets were sponsored by the U.S. Air Force and hailed either from South Carolina, Arkansas, Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Alabama, Utah, Ohio or Florida. Four of the cadets were sponsored by the U.S. Navy and hailed from either Alabama, Texas, Arizona or California.
While the U.S. Air Force and Office of Naval Research provide scholarships for the cadets to attend the academy, the students are not under any obligation to join the military, the press release said.