Chowan County Superior Court convened on Tuesday, June 16 — the first time since February before the state Supreme Court ordered the closure of courts to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, March 13, the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office issued an order closing courts throughout North Carolina and adjusting their schedules due to COVID-19.
June 16 was the county’s Superior Court first real day back in full operation since February, Chowan County Clerk of Superior Court Mike McArthur said.
“We found that our elected District Attorney Andrew Womble and his Assistant District Attorney Jeff Moreland had exercised extremely good judgment and graciously adjudicated many cases prior to court date with the consent of the defendants who got a ‘really good break,’” he said.
McArthur, who has been with the court for 26 years, noted that this was the first time that court docketed two separate sessions: One at 9:30 a.m. to accommodate attorneys who had additional cases pending in surrounding counties, and one at 2 p.m. for more of the less complicated cases, such as traffic citations.
Due to the state’s restrictions on indoor gatherings, only defendants and their attorneys were permitted inside the building.
“Subpoenaed witnesses were afforded the option of distance congregating in our upstairs conference room, but that location only accommodated 14 seats,” McArthur said.
Due to the unpredictable weather, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office prepared for the worst case scenario when defendants were not allowed into the cramped courtroom due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s social-distancing guidelines.
“The Chowan Edenton Optimist Club tent provided respite for the overflow,” McArthur said. During the week, many people could be seen outside the courthouse under the tent, awaiting their turn in court.
“Our day went extremely well with plenty of compassionate cooperation by our citizens, and helpful assistance from our law enforcement community,” he said. “As the weeks progress, the overcrowding dilemma will become less of an issue.”
On June 1, the grand jury convened in the 1767 courthouse to accommodate the 18-member panel in accordance with distancing protocols.
Many court operations were modified by orders of the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court since March.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley entered a number of emergency directives affecting operations of the courts. For instance, courts must allow for social distancing when scheduling cases. No jury trials were to be held until after July 31. Documents that ordinarily require a notary can be submitted with a signed statement under penalty of perjury. No evictions were to be heard until after June 20.