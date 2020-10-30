Those voters who have already voted for the Biden-Harris ticket may soon get what they deserve. Only recently has the influence-buying scandal involving Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, been revealed by emails not revealed by Twitter or Facebook. Biden’s basement may have big cork screw to hide behind.
Do voters remember Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California who publicly stated that President Trump’s supporters and appointees should be publicly confronted and intimidated at gas stations, restaurants and other public places? Many thousands of dollars were contributed by none other than Kamala Harris, Biden’s vice-presidential running mate.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed by the coronavirus that began in China. Many voters blame President Trump for this and are following Biden like lemmings to their drowning.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Trump worship is distorting Christianity
A certain letter-writer to your newspaper apparently would have us believe that anyone who refuses to worship President Trump is an enemy of the state who deserves to be thrown to the lions.
Sounds familiar.
I guess it ought not be a surprise that in an age in which nihilism is the new conservatism, treason is the new patriotism, and telling people precisely what they want to hear is the new honesty, heathen bloodlust would be the new Christianity.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City
Using Kipling’s standards, who should be president?
In his poem, “If,” Rudyard Kipling lists, perhaps, 15 to 20, standards for measuring a man. If you meet these standards, Kipling says, you’ll be a man.” Let’s change “man” to “a thoughtful, mature adult.”
Here is the beginning and the ending of his poem. “If you can keep your head, when everyone about you is losing theirs, and blaming it on you” ... “you’ll be a man, my son.”
Which candidate for president comes closer to being this kind of man? If you think we need this kind of president, then show your courage by voting according to your mature judgment.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City