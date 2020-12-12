Elizabeth City State University employees’ confidence and satisfaction with the university’s direction has shown “dramatic progress” and is now among the highest of the 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina System, a new survey shows.
The survey was conducted by ModernThink, a Wilmington, Delaware-based management consulting firm, across all 17 UNC campuses last winter. Employees at all UNC institutions were asked to rate their satisfaction with their campus’s leadership and direction.
Overall, ECSU employees are confident that their campus is being “well run,” Rich Boyer of ModernThink told Chancellor Karrie Dixon and other ECSU officials in the fall. Employee confidence in senior leadership, Boyer said, is up 46 points from 2018. He characterized that as “dramatic progress.”
“You’ve got a lot of good news to celebrate,” Boyer said. “When you see this kind of upward swing, it’s dramatic. It’s not by chance.”
Boyer outlined several key areas where he said the university’s leadership has shown marked improvement and will be important moving forward.
How university leaders communicate has a significant effect on employee sentiment about the campus, Boyer said. ECSU’s survey shows an increase in employee satisfaction with how campus leaders are communicating, he said.
In its press release about the survey results, ECSU cited as examples of effective communication Dixon’s attendance at campus events and her regular updates to the campus community, including her appearances on “Conversations with the Chancellor,” a radio show aired monthly on WRVS FM, the campus radio station.
Boyer also noted that the campus’ senior leadership got high marks for being accessible and for consistently providing faculty and staff with the information they need to make informed decisions and feel a part of the overall efforts to move ECSU forward.
“Senior leadership shows genuine concern for the well-being of faculty and staff,” he said.
Boyer also said employees and staff believe ECSU senior leadership is acting with more accountability and consistency. He said employees’ positive views about senior leadership have improved 75 percent from previous surveys. Employees believe senior leaders are providing more consistent leadership and are more accountable, he said.
Based on the survey results, faculty and staff have a sense the entire university is “on the same team,” Boyer said.
“That’s a big deal,” he said. “You have made dramatic improvement on that item.”
Dixon said the survey results are good news.
“In a year full of challenges, it is good to know our employees feel we are moving in the right direction,” she said, alluding to the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended how the campus operates this year.
But while she’s excited about the survey results, Dixon also said she recognizes there is more work to be done.
“I am very pleased with the progress that we have made, but we all know there is more to do,” she said. “But this does give us a sense of what is working well and where we need to put more attention moving forward.”