Edenton Historical Society will offer guided tours of the old Chowan County Jail, located behind the 1767 courthouse. They will start this Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.; and 2:30 p.m.. Each tour will be approximately 30 minutes. The cost is $5 each for ages 4 and above; children 3 and under are free. No more than six people will be allowed per tour, and all must wear masks and shoes appropriate for climbing steep stairs. Information included in the tour will include the facilities near the jail.

