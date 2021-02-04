As a stiff, bone-chilling wind blows from the north and a light blanket of snow covers Edenton in sparkling white, winter has made its formal calling. And when temperatures dip well below our southern comfort level a cozy, warm home makes a stay-at home order a little more palatable.
Cold winters are best tamed with a little dose of comfort. Comfort food ”provides a nostalgic or sentimental value to someone, and may be characterized by its high caloric nature, high carbohydrate level, or simple preparation,” according to Wikipedia.
Fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, chicken pot pie, pot roast, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and biscuits are all common foods that bring a comforting homey feeling. I can do without the high carbs and calories right now, but a hot flavorful dish that comes together quickly is a winner with me.
Chicken is popular in many comfort foods, but fried chicken can be a long, messy endeavor. Making a good pot pie and chicken and dumplings from scratch also take some time. But there are many comforting chicken dishes that are quick and easy to prepare. A really tasty dish that comes to mind is Chicken Marsala.
This dish can only be prepared with Marsala wine and Malcolm King, at Edenton Bay Trading Company has a nice selection. This fortified wine was said to be introduced by a Brit, John Woodhouse, who founded a wine making and exporting business in the late 18th century in Marsala, Italy. Marsala wine is made with Sicilian grapes and brandy and aged like a sherry.
The town of Marsala was a major port city after the fall of the Roman Empire. It sits on the far western coast of Sicily, and has a large middle eastern influence. It was known by Arabs as the port of Allah, or “Mars-el-Allah.”
The dish itself has french roots in the early 1800s when French chefs were hired by Marie Antoinette’s sister Queen Maria Carolina of Naples and Sicily. It is a french variation of Italian scaloppini dishes and was primarily made with veal. The use of chicken with a marsala sauce is purely American, so in a sense this is global fusion at its best.
Chicken Marsala can be served with pasta, rice, risotto, or mashed potatoes. Some add cream to the sauce, but I think it dilutes the flavor of the Marsala and prefer to add cold butter to finish the sauce which adds balance and a nice gloss. This week I have included my recipe for Chicken Marsala.
Enjoy!