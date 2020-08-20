You ever love something so much you become associated with it or it with you? That’s exactly what has happened with me and my love for the Tar Heels.
I refer to them as the Tar Heels because while I have love for the University of North Carolina, I didn’t go to school there. That’s the name of a university whose athletic department I have supported for as long as I can literally remember.
Because I am vocal in my support of the Tar Heels and am usually eager to serve as their advocate, I am embarrassed and disappointed by UNC’s decision to move forward with playing football after concluding that attending class was too large a risk for the general student population.
That university has some of the best medical and infectious disease experts in the country and they, with input from some of the best experts in the world, decided that adults who paid tuition should not attend class in Chapel Hill because the resulting COVID spread was too rapid. Turns out that when young people live near each other they are going to hang out together no matter what. When I was 20, I was pretty certain I was invincible and I bet many of them do too.
If it’s too big a risk for students to remain on campus, what is it that makes the student athlete more expendable? Is it because they didn’t pay tuition? Is it because them and their time are controlled by the coaches and you believe they aren’t as likely to catch covid or is it because new five stars are made every day?
The experts mentioned above are concerned about potential heart issues and long term effects associated with people who contract COVID. This includes young people who are in better physical shape than I have ever imagined being in.
Let me be clear, I don’t believe football is still moving forward because a student athlete’s life is less valuable than that of a regular student. It’s quite the opposite in fact. These decisions remind me that there is immense value in these student athletes so long as they follow the rules and do their work in the field.