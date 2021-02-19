The Tar River on Monday is expected to reach the 20-foot flood stage it hit in November when several Greenville residents had to be evacuated from their homes.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the river will reach major flood stage, 19 feet, on Saturday then creep to nearly 20 feet by Monday afternoon.
Creeks and streams that feed the Tar River also are running high and will continue to rise through the weekend.
The river last crested at 20 feet on Nov. 16. Despite several early warnings, Greenville Fire-Rescue on Nov. 15 had to help 21 people and their pets evacuate from elevated homes at Dockside Duplexes on River Drive.
Local and state authorities on Thursday urged people to watch for flood conditions as waterways continue rising and rain persists.
Because the ground is still saturated from earlier rains, a flash flood watch remains in effect until tonight, the National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City reported.