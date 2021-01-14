CHAPEL HILL – Changes came in the second draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association conferences this afternoon (Thursday).
Conference 2, which featured Bertie, Gates County, Perquimans, Riverside, South Creek and Washington County, got two new suggested members.
The conference is now suggested as an eight-team league and will possibly add Tarboro and Northeast Carolina Prep. Those two schools had been in a proposed split 1A/2A league.
The other local school – John A. Holmes in Edenton – remains suggested for a 2A/3A split league which includes Camden, Hertford County, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank and 3A members Currituck and First Flight.
After today’s release, schools will have another opportunity to appeal.
The new leagues will go into effect in the 2021-22 academic year.