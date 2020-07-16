Tarheel Talks About Positivity

When I first heard the news that UNC would be extending spring break for another week to assess the COVID-19 situation, I was ecstatic. It sounded like the perfect plan.
Let things die down, spend more time with old friends, and relish in the presence of my family.
But then the news kept coming, the statistics kept getting worse, and then the dreaded announcement came explaining that UNC would finish online and that I needed to move out of my dorm immediately.
Those words would’ve once sounded symphonic to my ears, as I struggled with homesickness the first three weeks of school.
However, I was devastated and completely overwhelmed with the thought of finishing school online. So, I grieved.
It seems a bit peculiar to acknowledge that, but I grieved a lot. My ecstatic attitude was flipped to resemble bitterness and heartbreak. It truly seemed like my world had come to a screeching halt and somehow I was supposed to be ‘okay.’ But I soon got over it, I figured it out, and began to find the beauty in the here and now.
In my attempt to find the beauty, I began to pour into my school work, celebrate the small victories, and look to my surroundings with adoration and an essence of gratitude.
These three small changes significantly reframed my perspective.
When it came to doing school work everyday, I began to cherish the final papers, group projects, and my Portuguese assignments (yes, I took Portuguese for my language requirement). I realized the privileged life I was leading.
Tucked away in a beautiful corner of the world, doing school work, learning incredible things, all while remaining safe amidst a pandemic.
More than just school work, I began to cherish the school related Zoom calls. Every Tuesday I had a three hour Zoom with my first year seminar class, discussing all things related to schooling and education. In 12 years of K-12 public
schooling and one year of college, this was arguably my favorite class. I was learning about schooling, but I was also gaining positivity from my peers who were scattered in different corners around the world. Especially my classmate Kevin, who remained positive and upbeat despite having to stay up until midnight in India for our class.
This positivity seeped into all facets of my life. My morning coffee no longer tasted like coffee, it resembled magic. The funny stories at home soon became recipes for nights full of unconditional laughter.
My daily walks weren’t merely calorie burners, they were times for seeing God’s creation, in its most magnificent and microscopic forms. You see, for a short period of time I forgot the goodness that was right here in Belvidere. I forgot that all I had to do to see God’s beauty was to peer through my window. I forgot that life didn’t have to be perfect or according to my plan to be good.
Because God’s plan is enough — in it’s perfectly complex, incomprehensible form, it is enough and it is good.
My perfectly planned first-year of college was not-so perfect. None of it went according to plan, in fact it was probably the single most transformative year of my life.
Yet, I wouldn’t change a thing… not even CoronaVirus. You see, I learned one of life’s most valuable lessons. A life with Christ is not free of adversity and surely is not perfect, nonetheless it is good and the small mishaps are merely a part of the stories that make us unique. Perhaps, my ideal first year wasn’t ideal at all.
Because it was the very misfortune, the hiccups, and an invisible virus that allowed me to appreciate the significant value in my life. Both here, in Belvidere and in Chapel Hill.