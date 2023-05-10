Pasta Carbonara With Sweet Peas

Pasta carbonara is composed of eggs, cheese and noodles that alchemize to create a glistening bowl of pasta.

 Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

Pasta carbonara is the Roman’s answer to comfort food. It’s composed of a humble trio of ingredients — eggs, cheese and noodles — which, with the elemental magic of heat and water, alchemize to create a glistening bowl of pasta that’s as restorative as it is comforting.

Crispy pancetta is a traditional ingredient in a carbonara, and its rendered fat adds salt and flavor to the dish. While less traditional, sweet peas add brightness and balance the pork in this recipe.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.