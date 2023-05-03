Shrimp and Bulgur Salad

Layers of lemon, spices and herbs, along with chopped peppers and grated carrot, give this shrimp and bulgur salad a juicy sweetness and crunch.

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

There is something intrinsically gratifying about a hearty grain salad. Fresh and chewy, brimming with greens and chopped vegetables, it’s nutritious, versatile and satisfying.

This bulgur salad is tumbled with lemon, spices and fresh herbs, along with chopped peppers and grated carrot for juicy sweetness and crunch. It’s spread over a bed of greens and topped with shrimp for a light and healthy complete meal.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.