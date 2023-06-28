...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Flowers from squash plants add flavor to pizza and other dishes.
Don’t miss the fleeting season for zucchini flowers or squash blossoms. These floppy flowers are easy to spot at the farmers markets in the summer. Sunny orange in color and delicate as tissue, they are hard to overlook. The fragile blossoms are best when fresh and unpackaged, so they’re less commonly found in supermarkets.
If you are lucky to access squash blossoms, there are many ways to prepare them. A traditional Italian method is to stuff them with a soft cheese, such as mozzarella, ricotta or goat; a few aromatics, such as chopped herbs and garlic; and a pinch of seasoning. The flowers are then deep-fried in oil or pan-fried in a skillet. The results are crisp, golden and oozing with melty cheese.