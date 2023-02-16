...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming northwest Friday evening and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
RALEIGH — North Carolinians over the age of 65 could get property tax relief under a bill introduced Tuesday in the state House.
House Bill 105 would provide seniors with a property tax appreciation exclusion that would set taxes at the lesser of a permanent residence’s true value or qualifying value, defined as the appraised value in the first year of the owner’s application for tax relief.
The exemption would be available to residents who have owned and lived at a permanent residence for at least five years, and who “will be at least 65 years of age during a portion of the calendar year,” according to the bill.
“A qualifying owner may defer the portion of the principal amount of tax that is imposed for the current tax year on any increase in appraised value of the owner’s permanent residence over the qualifying value,” HB105 reads.
In instances of residences owned by both husband and wife, only one would be required to meet the qualifications to secure the full benefit. When there are two or more owners, all would have to qualify for the tax appreciation exclusion.
HB105 also protects against temporary absences for health reasons, such as stays at a rest home or nursing home, “so long as the residence is unoccupied or occupied by the owner’s spouse or other dependent.”
Deferred taxes under the exemption would be considered a lien on the taxpayer’s property and must be carried forward in tax records as deferred taxes.
“The three most recent fiscal years of deferred taxes, if any, are due and payable … when the property loses its eligibility for deferral as a result of a disqualifying event,” according to the bill.
Disqualifying events would include transfer of ownership, unless to a co-owner or divorced spouse, as well as death or if “the owner ceases to use the property as a permanent residence,” HB105 reads.
The bill would further task county assessors with notifying qualifying owners by Jan. 15 preceding the eligible tax year, while qualifying residents would be required to submit an application by June 1 in the preceding tax year.
If approved, the exemption would apply to taxes imposed on or after July 1.
HB015 is sponsored by Republican Reps. Matthew Winslow of Granville County, Donnie Loftis of Gaston County, Charles Miller of Brunswick County, and Howard Penny, Jr. of Harnett County, along with six co-sponsors.