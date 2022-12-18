A mighty Empire, a massive taxation machine, a sprawling governing power; all these things might seem of little consequence to a newly betrothed couple with a baby on the way. Still, they were of the utmost importance to the first Roman Emperor, Caesar Augustus.

Caesar Augustus recorded in his journal: The Deeds of Divine Augustus, that he ordered censuses of Rome and its territories in 28 B.C., 8 B.C., and 14 A.D. Caesar Augustus was the self-made title of Gaius Octavius, born September 23, 63 B.C.

