...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking North Carolina taxpayers to consider donating a portion of their tax refund this year to help the state’s most endangered animals.
Contributions from the tax-check off program can go to the N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund, which supports research and conservation management projects for the state’s most vulnerable wildlife populations, the Wildlife Service said.
Taxpayers can participate by checking line 30 on their North Carolina state income tax form, or by telling their tax preparer they would like to donate. Those using tax preparation software can enter the amount they’d like to contribute when prompted.
For example, a $100 tax refund donation will result in an additional $250 for wildlife diversity initiatives through grants, {span}said Sara Schweitzer, assistant chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division.{/span}