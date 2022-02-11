WILLIAMSTON - Martin County Tourism has found a new director that is a familiar face throughout the county.
After a three-month search and interview process, the Martin County Tourism Board and Martin County government officials have named Chase Conner as the new Executive Director of Martin County Tourism.
“We are very excited to have Chase at the helm of the Martin County Tourism Development Authority. Barney Conway was very successful at mending fences, building bridges and instrumental in expanding the reach of the Tourism Development Authority by tapping into various social media outlets, said Martin County Tourism Development Authority Board Chair Butch Whitley.
“Chase brings a great deal of talent and enthusiasm to the Tourism Development Authority that will continue to expand the opportunities of marketing the assets of Martin County,” Whitley continued.
Conner previously served as the Director of Martin County Chamber of Commerce, and most recently worked as a Success Coach for Martin Community College.
After graduating from North Carolina State University in environmental science, he turned his focus on sustainable communities and rural leadership.
Conner has worked in education at the high school and college level, and has gained experience in business and community development.
“Martin County government is pleased in the hiring of Chase Conner. He has the skills and most of all desire to continue moving Martin County Tourism Authority ahead in a positive manner. The Martin County Board of Commissioners and staff look forward to working with him,” said Martin County Manager James Bennett.
Conner said he plans to continue building on the successes of the organization and emphasizing what makes Martin County a great place to visit, stay and explore.
“Tourism is looking toward the future, and I am excited for the opportunity to lead and continue serving Martin County,” he added.
Conner replaces Conway, who retired at the end of 2021 after more than a decade of dedicated service to the community.
Conner will begin his role with Martin County Tourism in March.