Dear readers, you will notice that today’s newspaper is smaller than typical editions. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily Advance, like other businesses, is having to implement temporary cost-saving measures during what is an unprecedented economic as well as health crisis.
Accordingly, for the foreseeable future, readers may not always find their favorite feature in every day’s edition. For example, not every edition will include an editorial page. In addition, sports and diversion pages will be limited, particularly with most sports and entertainment activities canceled or curtailed because of the virus.
We hope these changes, like the crisis itself, will be short-lived and we can soon return to publishing full-size newspapers. In the meantime, please continue to visit dailyadvance.com for developments about the virus and other news.
We appreciate your patience and understanding. We also ask that you continue to follow all recommended health guidelines on sanitization and social distancing that will help keep you and your loved ones safe during this time.