The 4-H pledge cites, “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.”
The framework for 4-H is based upon the 4-H pledge.
During the holiday season, let’s focus on the second H in 4-H, which stands for the Heart. The Martin County 4-H program is committed to helping youth develop life skills, which are measurable and transferrable to assist them with functioning well in the environments in which they live.
We are committed to paying it forward by organizing experiences that support the growth and development of our youth.
Pledging our hearts to a greater loyalty is expressing concern for others, being empathetic and sharing and nurturing relationships in our local community.
The simplest way to define “pay it forward” is when someone does something for you, instead of paying that person back directly, you pass it on to another person instead.
Below are fun things that you can do at home to get into the spirit of
caring:
• Create a handwritten note or card with youth expressing gratitude, care or encouragement.
• Take your youth toy shopping for another child in need and donate to charities like Toys for Tots, Operation Christmas Child and/or Make-A-Wish Foundation who help children in need during the holidays.
• Offer to bag your own groceries when the cashier is working alone, and lines are backed up.
• Ask your children to help you when you pack up donations of clothes or household items or when you help a friend. Spend an afternoon at a food bank or at a community clean-up project.
• Find a volunteer opportunity that fits your family’s interests: Volunteer Match is an online resource that will match youth and their family with a local organization in need of help.
Small acts of kindness can help someone who is having a bad day see the good in the world and help us feel positive about ourselves as we strive to make the best better.
As the year of 2021 closes with a new government in place in the country, the way of school has changed and the way we work will be a new way of getting the job done.
The way of the mask will cover the smile of many children and teachers. The way of communicating feelings and thoughts and learning soft skills is a must.
Many Americans will learn new skills and remember the old skills from the past.
If you are interested in more information about any of these 4-H opportunities, please contact Desmond Miller, 4-H Agent, at Desmond@ncat.edu