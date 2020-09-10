Teen Killed in Vehicle Accident

Assisted by the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office, the NC State Highway Patrol and the District Attorney’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning which left a 14-year-old boy dead.
Perquimans County 911 Center received a call around 1:22 a.m. about the accident that happened near the 100 block of Cove Road outside Hertford.
Kane Mountjoy succumbed to injuries on scene, according to several sources.
According to Mountjoy’s obituary, he was a student at Perquimans County High School. He was a member of the football and track teams and played flute in the band. Mountjoy enjoyed nature, fishing, camping, hunting and many other outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed being a member of the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team.
Responders included: the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Durants Neck Fire Department, Perquimans County Emergency Management, the NC State Highway Patrol, the District Attorney’s Office, and InterCounty Fire Department as well as Nightingale who were both cancelled en route.
Additional support for the family is being provided by Mobile Crisis through Integrated Family Services.