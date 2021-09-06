State test results released last week show Edenton-Chowan Schools largely struggled with many of the pandemic-related challenges that state education officials say stymied learning across the state.
A press release from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction accompanying the Sept. 1 release of results from state testing for the 2020-21 school year called the results “an indicator of the formidable challenges that students and educators across North Carolina faced during one of the most severe disruptions to public education the state and nation have ever confronted.”
The state data provide the percentage of students who scored at Level 3 and above, which indicates grade level proficiency, and at Level 4 and above, which indicates college and career readiness.
Edenton-Chowan Schools district-wide were at 39.4 percent proficient and 23.5 percent college-and-career ready.
Results for John A. Holmes High School showed 32.8 percent of students proficient and 17.5 percent college-and-career ready.
D.F. Walker was at 43.8 percent and 27.5 percent respectively, and Chowan Middle was at 38.6 percent and 22.6 percent.
P.W. Moore Elementary School in Pasquotank County dramatically reflected the struggle indicated in the DPI press release, with only 14.8 percent of students testing at grade level proficiency and 6.1 percent testing college-and-career ready.
The highest overall percentages area-wide were at Grandy Primary School in Camden County, which had 78.3 percent of students at grade level proficiency and 62.1 testing college-and-career ready, and Camden Early College High School, with 78.4 percent testing proficient and 50.4 percent testing college-and-career ready.
J.P. Knapp Early College students in Currituck tested at 73.8 percent and 51.2 percent, respectively.
Perquimans County students were 46.1 percent proficient overall and 30.7 percent college-and-career ready.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner echoed the sentiments of state education leaders.
“It is evident that the pandemic had a negative impact on student achievement overall,” Turner said. “The last year of comparison was 2018-19 as 2019-20 there was no state testing administered due to school closure. Perquimans saw many points of celebration compared to state and regional averages, but also realize there are areas of concern as well.”
Turner cited specifically the challenges of remote instruction.
“Although a few students were successful with remote instruction, overall the majority of students that participated in remote instruction were at a much lower proficiency rating than students who participated in face-to-face instruction throughout the year,” Turner said.
Turner noted that Perquimans Chief Academic Officer Melissa Fields has been analyzing the school’s district’s data and preparing information to share with the district.
State officials cautioned against comparing the test results with previous years because of the unprecedented nature of the past two school years.
“Tests designed to be administered at the same time and based on typical face-to-face classroom instruction were taken under widely varying conditions, often after an entire year of atypical, remote instruction,” DPI said in the press release. “Consequently, even while the outcomes are predictably lower that past years, the results also are not objectively comparable to previous years, given the many factors that disrupted instruction as well as the administration of the assessments themselves.”
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the 2020-21 assessment data are meant to provide information to parents, educators and the public about student performance and to help design and deploy resources and support.
“We know the 2020-21 school year was incredibly challenging for students, families and educators,” Truitt said. “We need to remember these results are only a snapshot of a year marked by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances. To treat these scores as though they are valid indicators of future success or performance would not only be an improper use of these data, but also would be a disservice to our students, teachers, and administrators.”
Eric Davis, chairman of the State Board of Education, said the board and DPI are using the results to help support schools and educators going forward in the 2021-22 year.
“The scores will allow the board, department, districts and schools to determine learning in the prior year to plan appropriately for student learning this school year,” Davis said.