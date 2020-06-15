A 14th resident of an Elizabeth City nursing home and a second Gates County resident have died from COVID-19, the region’s health department said Monday.
The person at Elizabeth City Heath and Rehabilitation who died from complications associated with the coronavirus was between the ages of 50-64 while the Gates resident was over the age of 65, Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a press release.
An ARHS spokeswoman confirmed the person who died at ECHR was a resident of the nursing home. A total of 71 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the nursing home: 50 involving residents and 21 involving staff.
ARHS reported the new deaths — the 28th and 29th in its eight-county health district — as the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district rose above 500.
However, only 51 of those 510 cases — 10 percent — remained active as of Monday. In addition, only Hertford County, with 17, and Pasquotank, with 16, had more than five active cases of COVID-19.
Four-hundred-thirty of those cases involve someone who is now considered to have recovered from COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said persons with mild forms of the respiratory disease typically recover within 14 days if they don’t require hospitalization and within 28 days if they require hospitalization.
DHHS said Monday that 29,219 people statewide have recovered from the respiratory disease.
DHHS also reported Monday that the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose above 45,000, an increase of 983 cases from Sunday. The number of deaths in the state rose to 1,118.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 798, a decrease of one from Sunday. The number of completed COVID-19 tests, meanwhile, rose to 638,479, an increase of 11,349 from Sunday.