Thank God the "Rock" and "Cat Scratch Fever" Tell Me How to Vote

I was overjoyed to see the news this morning that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has endorsed Vice-pres. Biden’s candidacy.
I was tickled pink to the that the Fraternal Order of Police national lodge has endorsed Pres. Trump.
The growing lists of admiral and generals who endorse Biden impress me mightily.
So do the generals and admirals who endorse Pres. Trump.
Trace Adkins and Dana White have announced firmly on the Trump side. I don’t care that I have zero idea who the hell they are. Herschel Walker, Ted Nugent (who sang “Cat Scratch Fever”)and Jon Voight have lined up for Trump. I know who they are. I didn’t know that their opinions counted more than mine, but I guess they do.
Biden has the support of Jay Leno, great actor Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Carli B, Drew Carey, and John Legend. Fantastic. You figure which ones) I know and which I’ve never heard of.
I have been following all celebrity endorsements. And the further their specialty differs from politics, the closer I listen. After all, to quote one of my favorite sayings of Pres. Clinton, “Even a blind squirrel gets a nut now and then.”
But will the celebrity endorsements change the way I vote? No, for two reasons.
I could have voted in either California or West Virginia this year. It depends on when I get my domicile changed. Of course, in neither case will my vote count for much. I doubt if Biden will win California by a very few votes or that Trump will have a close one in West Virginia. I could be wrong – that’s why I vote. But it’s long odds to be close in either state.
So will I bother voting? Not in this election.
The second reason? I’ve already voted, at least once.
So I a free! Free from pointless debates. Debates have been a bad idea as a method to pick between competing politicians since after Lincoln-Douglas. I’m free from “I’m Joe Biden/Donald J. Trump and I approve this message.” I’m free from giving a shit about who flies candidate flags, who defaces their plastic bumper with a sticker, I free from parades, from loudspeakers.
It’s heady time to feel a bit of freedom.
Enjoy it while it lasts.
Oh, how did I vote?
One of the giants of progressivism, American exceptionalism, and compromise , LBJ, said: I split my ticket. I always split my ticket.