Thank PQ Blessed Farmers

Perquimans County farmers have been full speed ahead this spring when the weather has cooperated and given them the opportunity.
Warm June days has given them the chance to replant failed cotton and soybean stands due to excess water, control quickly growing weeds, manage unwanted pests in cotton, and add fertilizer to corn that was lost from the frequent rainfall.
The favorable weather has also led to wheat drying down enough to harvest. Perquimans ranks as one of the top wheat producing counties in the state averaging 14,000 to 20,000 acres per growing season. In 2018, Perquimans county produced 1 million bushels of wheat, ranking 2nd in North Carolina only behind Union County.
You may be thinking, wow that is a lot of wheat, what is all of it used for? You probably associate wheat being used to make bread, but in Perquimans County, farmers grow a class of wheat called, soft red winter wheat. This class is a softer wheat used to make cookies, crackers, and pastries.
A statistic you may not be aware of is North Carolina ranking 2nd in the United States in both hog and poultry production. To feed all of those animals, 80% of the wheat that is grown in North Carolina goes into feed for livestock and the remaining 20% goes into flour production for human consumption.
For Perquimans, the majority of wheat produced goes to livestock feed. Although Perquimans County wheat is not used for baking bread, 1 bushel of wheat can make about 45 loaves of bread. Unfortunately, wheat prices have taken a hit over the past several years.
To put into perspective what the farmer receives for their labor, 1 bushel of wheat at the current price sells for $4.50 while the grocery store receives around $140 for those 45 loaves of bread produced from 1 bushel of wheat.
If you happen to see a farmer, be sure to thank them for what they do. Without them, we would not have the easily accessible food and fiber that we are so blessed to have.