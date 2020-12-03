It was just a few minutes past 12 two weeks ago, on a blustery Sunday afternoon, when a late-model Chevrolet pulled into the parking lot of the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry. A few minutes later, a second car turned in and then another.
Between 2 and 4 p.m., the Food Pantry gave out a frozen turkey and a bag of “fixin’s” to 300 clients, on a first-come, first-serve basis. When the driver of the Chevrolet was asked why she arrived so early she said, “Don’t want to miss out. It’s been ages since we’ve had turkey and I can almost smell it roasting in the oven now.”
According to Amanda Howell, architect of the food pantry’s Thanks4Giving Food Drive, the nonprofit wanted to do something a little extra for their clients this year. “It’s been a challenging year for all of us, and more so for those who face food insecurity. It’s been a joy, the past two Sundays, handing out Thanksgiving dinners to our neighbors. Chowan County is an amazing place and I am so grateful to have ties to this marvelous community.”
Food insecurity exists in every corner of the United States. Data suggests 18%, about 2,650 Chowan County residents, don’t have regular access to enough food to live a healthy, active life.
It might be the clerk who bags your groceries, the elderly neighbor whose fixed income doesn’t stretch far enough, a child in your daughter’s class, or the father down the street who had his hours at work cut. The food pantry’s clients are children, families, veterans, college students, senior citizens, single parents, the unemployed and underemployed — food insecurity can affect anyone.
Since early this year, the food pantry has enrolled 153 new clients — a client can be a single individual or a family of five — in its monthly food assistance program, 75 new senior citizens in its seniors program, and 55 new children in its weekly Book Bag Buddies program. According to Larry Ekberg, Board President, they believe much of this growth is COVID-related.
When it became clear early this summer it was going to be impossible for the Food Pantry to sponsor its annual fundraiser, Walk for Hunger, the fundraising and community awareness committee led by Howell searched for a different idea.
It was really important to us that we came up with a plan that encouraged all segments of our community — businesses, churches, civic groups and individual families-to support our food insecure neighbors, in a way that was safe and compliant with the ever changing social distancing and gathering rules, said Howell. At first, a virtual fundraising event was considered but it just wouldn’t provide the same level of engagement that is so palpable during our Walk for Hunger. That’s when we came up with the idea of making the event part fundraiser part food drive; with as much or as little hands-on involvement by participants as desired.
Operating under the tag line, “help ensure every empty plate this Thanksgiving comes with a full stomach”, a $25 donation per turkey was suggested. The response was overwhelmingly positive with help coming from every segment of the community, as was hoped. At the end of the day, donations were received from more than 70 individuals, businesses, churches, and civic groups.
In addition to financial support, food items were donated by Regulator Marine, Sykes & Co., Vidant Chowan Hospital, Gates Milling and the youth groups at Rocky Hock Baptist, Edenton Baptist and Edenton United Methodist churches. Hands-on support came in the form of volunteers from Sykes & Co. and the youth group at Edenton United Methodist Church.
A long-time volunteer at the Food Pantry herself, Nancy Heiniger, youth group coordinator at EUMC said, “Our youth are very into community service and it was wonderful to be able to provide them with this opportunity to be of service to those in need.”
According to Ekberg, staff members Karen Harrington and Tim Shafer did a great job of working with the fundraising committee sourcing and purchasing 300 14-19 lbs. turkeys as well as several thousand cans of vegetables that became part of each basket. Panic started to build, however, when it became clear installation of some long dreamed about refrigeration equipment — funded by Regulator Marine and former Edentonian John Philips, would not be completed in time for the event.
Fortunately, LW Nixon of Nixon Fishery came to the rescue by storing those 300 birds.
“It’s always amazing to see how all the pieces come together. No matter how big or complex the challenge, we are graced to have a cadre of community leaders who are there to help make our dreams for our clients come true. The Thanks4Giving Food Drive would not have been a success without the big-hearted people who live, work, and worship in this little town.”
To learn more about Food Pantry or how to volunteer go to the website at Edenton-chowanpantry.org.