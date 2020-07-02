“Wilderness is a temporary condition through which we are passing to the Promised Land.”
This is from Cotton Mather, the most famous Puritan preacher of the Massachusetts colony of the late 1600’s. It is a religious sentiment to be sure, but it also expressed the common fear of the wilderness that beset the first Pilgrim generations. If you remember the moody and scary flick “The Village” by M Night Shyamalan, you can relate to this early Puritan dread of the enormity of the American continent.
There was a phobia of the wilderness that drove the early settlers to huddle together in strict legalistic bonds (think Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter”). Bad things were expected to come out of the untamed woods. The expectation of lurking, surrounding evil was so persistent that between February of 1692 and May 1693, more than two hundred people were accused of witchcraft.
But things changed in fifty years. The awesome spaciousness of America was recognized as beautiful. Jonathan Edwards, another — and much better — Puritan preacher and philosopher, reflected on this abundant land as he traipsed in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains:
“As I was walking there, and looking upon the sky and clouds, there came into my mind so sweet a sense of the glorious majesty and grace of God, as I know not how to express … I seemed to see them both in a sweet conjunction, majesty and meekness joined together: it was a sweet, and gentle, and holy majesty; and also a majestic meekness; an awful sweetness, a high, and great, and holy gentleness” (“Personal Narrative,” 1740).
About a hundred years after Jonathan Edwards on a snowy night one November, the Rev. D O Van Slyke, an itinerant Methodist preacher, climbed the bluffs above the Mississippi River near Galesville, Wisconsin.
In the wintry night, high above the great river, Rev. Slyke had a vision. He discovered the ancient site of the Garden of Eden. Right here in America.
This vision symbolizes what America became by this time in world history. America, for the tired Old World, virtually became a new Garden of Eden.
America is beautiful. It is so beautiful and abundant that it became a mystic picture of freedom. It occupied the imaginations of war-torn Europe and the rest of the imperially-oppressed world.
Europe was cramped by too much dark history. America had room. America is spacious, wide-open, so abundant in natural and agricultural riches that it could take care of the world’s careworn without measure.
It is for this reason that Lady Liberty expresses the original gospel of American promise: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” That, of course, is the poet Emma Lazarus in the poem “The New Colossus.”
The invitation of Lady Liberty is sister to another poem: “America the Beautiful,” which is the real national hymn. This is not to take anything away from Francis Scott Key’s lyrics to a popular British club melody, “To Anacreon in Heaven.” “The Star-Spangled Banner” is a terrific anthem. But as we all know, it’s vocal range is more than demanding (nineteen semi-tones), and we’ve all been traumatized by performances that made us squirm and yearn for the proclamation “Play Ball!” to come much sooner than later.
“America the Beautiful,” on the other hand, can be sung quietly and reflectively. It is even sing-able in church, as many congregations will do in morning worship this Sunday. It echoes Jonathan Edwards’ sense of the wide open plains, the hills, the great rivers and silver streams of this gracious, abundant land:
“O beautiful for spacious skies, For amber waves of grain, For purple mountain majesties, Above the fruited plain! America! America! God shed his grace on thee, And crown thy good with brotherhood, From sea to shining sea!”
It takes an artistic sensibility to remember that mountains take on a lavender hue when glimpsed upon the horizon. These lyrics by Katherine Lee Bates (combined with music by church organist Samuel Ward in 1910) have come a long way from Cotton Mathur.
The Statue of Liberty and this poignant American hymn call to a “mystic chord of memory” that lies at the very foundation of our history. It is, admittedly, an “ideal.”
It is tempting, in these last weeks and months (and maybe years), so fraught with bad manners, to dismiss this ideal as mere abstraction. The America of abundance and spacious skies seems to have retreated back to only a “Platonic idea.”
But there is no such retreat. The Platonic “idea” is what gives shape and know-ability to memory and knowledge. It is what helps us recognize the Form of “America,” even in a mixed-up time like ours when unadult and uncivil tempers are flaring. The “ideal” of “America the Beautiful” is not fiction, neither is it impractical. It is what makes us remember who we are and where we live.
It’s time to get a little more Platonic, and get back to re-imagining the true American ideal. The abundance of America is an abundance of time and space: time enough to care, and space enough for everyone. It means that you don’t have to be forced into false choices and divisions. It means that solutions and answers are more numerous than two or three limited options – options that have devolved into vapid clichés.
You can get emotional about American beauty and spaciousness: in fact, you should. And these emotions turn into aspirations. Just from the first few bars of “America the Beautiful,” you know that reconciliation is not only always possible, but it is the only viable possibility for the future. It means that we don’t even mention, out loud, “civil war” as a possibility anymore.
It means that we never forget the courageous and compassionate language of the Statue of Liberty. We speak words of possibility and promise, of dignity for everyone and peace. We do not confine ourselves to tribe and division. Neither do we closet ourselves away in phobic huddles, hemming ourselves in with despairing fairy tales of never-ending strife, scarcity of possibility, resources restricted only to a privileged few and a cramped future closed off to the rest.
We are better than this, because we are citizens of a better and gracious land.
Lady Liberty still stands in New York Harbor. America is still beautiful. God’s grace is still shed from sea to shining sea.
Our part is to crown this American good, this ideal, with brotherhood … under abundance and spacious skies.