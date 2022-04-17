When there was nothing, there was Jesus.
The gospel of John, chapter one, opens with a homage to what existed before anything existed.
“In the beginning,” are transporting words. They take you somewhere and, strangely enough, these words take us to nowhere and no time. The beginning of everything was initiated by beings that live outside our understood paradigm.
John tells us that Jesus was there. Before time and the world, his friend that he knew intimately was with God.
The word “with” is the most significant one we have. “With,” tells us something of the supporting casts of every person’s life. Jesus was preeminent. He existed before anything existed, but He decided to also come live with us. That’s right, the incarnate Christ lived with us.
He has multiple names, but perhaps none more significant than Immanuel, which means “God with us.” Jesus walked, spoke, was tempted, misunderstood and betrayed just like we are. He walks alongside us in all of our trials and triumphs, and as Hebrews says, He understands what we endure because He did.
We see a Savior so engaged with reality throughout His mission. Every exchange is a model for how to treat people. He was present in every single moment of His ministry.
With the pressures of the heaviest mission ever given to anyone, Jesus stays awake with every interaction. Watch how He acts with the disciples, Pharisees, women, the sick, children and the merciless thieves.
To every humble person, He offers hope, and to every puffed-up person, He presses for conviction and repentance. No matter His response, He’s never distracted.
He’s first with God, then with us, and not only in the good. He has chosen to be with us in our worst punishment. With the anguish of all that comes from the cross, Jesus is present enough to pray, recite scripture and even take care of his mother by telling John to treat her as his own. Jesus, feeling totally rejected and abandoned, still has the mindfulness to look at the thief dying beside Him and comforts him with these words, “You will be with me.”
My whole life, I have thought the thief was asking for salvation, but it is clear he is only asking to be remembered. Being forgotten is one of our greatest fears. Part of the fear of death is being so insignificant that humanity may forget us.
We want to be remembered. Jesus’ promise is so meaningful, yet we often focus on the paradise part. At that moment, no one is picturing heaven the way we do now. When we hear paradise, we think of south Florida beaches.
We, today, focus more on paradise than any other part, but that’s not the miraculous part. Jesus says I’m not just going to remember you; I’m going to be with you. I’ll be with you!
In our suffering, Jesus is with us. And, even in death, Jesus is with us. Paul reminds us that if Jesus is with us in death, we get to be with Him in His resurrection! The same spirit that raised Christ lives in us. That’s right, the Spirit of Jesus is with you.
What could be better than that?
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.