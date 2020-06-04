Incomprehensible, it is that “my world” this Sunday morning is so quiet, peaceful, and serene.
There are no sirens, no deafening sounds of bullhorns blaring, no ear-splitting screams. There are no black plumes of smoke, with poisonous acrid clouds being blown about by the slight gusts of wind.
And now, the National Guard has been mobilized!
What began as a noble cause in Minneapolis became a destructive mob that has spread like venom across our land.
The sincere protesters of the heinous killing of one man have erupted into violence and destruction by professional thugs that move from city to city, inciting more and more violence. As has happened in the past, this catalyst has degenerated into nothing more than mob mentality. Now, the vision of protesting for a just cause is reduced to looting and vandalism.
How did we get here? I don’t mean the “here” being Perquimans County NC. I am referring to the here and now across our land.
Life is different somehow when you leave our countryside. Some think not, however, our laid back lifestyle, and the idea that everyone knows everyone or knows someone who does is a substantial contributing factor to the peacefulness we enjoy. We indeed are neighbors.
Two thousand years ago, 120 people sheltered in place in that Upper Room, and they waited. The sound of a mighty rushing wind, tongues of fire, and multiple tongues sprang up. A new resistance was born, and the catalyst of the Holy Spirit poured forth!
Nonetheless, as time progressed, Christians suffered more and more suppression and discrimination and acts of violence. Peter said (1 Peter 3:9), “Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing.”
The Lord asked Cain why he was so angry, sad, dejected, and depressed. “If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well, sin crouches at your door; its desire is for you, but you must master it.” Genesis 4:7 AMP. Prophetic for us today.
Proverbs 3:29, 31 “Do not plot harm against your neighbor, who lives trustfully near you. Do not envy the violent or choose any of their ways.”
As individuals and as a community, we must take on the role of being a catalyst for hope in uniting our country. We must ask our mighty God to arm us with the gift of words and authority over the devil to hit the reset button successfully. And pray, pray, pray!