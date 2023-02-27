The Writing Life

Deborah Dunn, author of “The Coffins” and “The Vessel,” addresses the Friends of the Perquimans County Library about her research and writing of historical novels, Feb. 23.

 REGGIE PONDER/THE PERQUIMANS WEEKLY

Author Deborah Dunn says finally living out her long dream of writing novels has been a joyful experience.

Dunn, who’s first book was titled “The Coffins,” said local historian Phil McMullan’s nonfiction work, “Beechland and The Lost Colony,” helped inspire and inform the book.