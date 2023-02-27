Author Deborah Dunn says finally living out her long dream of writing novels has been a joyful experience.
Dunn, who’s first book was titled “The Coffins,” said local historian Phil McMullan’s nonfiction work, “Beechland and The Lost Colony,” helped inspire and inform the book.
McMullan’s book mentions coffins that were discovered in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in the 1950s. The coffins were made from canoes and were thought to have contained the remains of colonists connected to the Lost Colony, she said.
Addressing the Perquimans Friends of the Library group Feb. 23, Dunn explained that she came up with a fictional story about those coffins, and chose to make a young archaeologist her book’s protagonist. In the novel the archaeologist is stopped by a policeman who tells her, “people don’t know where they’re going if they don’t know where they came from.”
The archaeologist hears about the coffins and decides to look into that history.
Dunn wrote a follow-up to “The Coffins” that is titled “The Vessel.” Her third novel will be called “The Dagger.”
“I have had a lot of fun,” Dunn said of her work as a novelist.
In introducing Dunn, Brenda Hollowell-White explained that Dunn has done work at the Newbold White House, including producing a video about the house, and is descended from early Perquimans settlers William and Elizabeth Bundy.
Dunn grew up near Tarboro and has had a career as a teacher, counselor and writer.
She said when she tried teaching she learned that she didn’t love teaching but did love children. That prompted her to attend graduate school at East Carolina University, where she studied counseling.
In 2005 she switched from marriage and family work to trauma and disaster counseling. She has responded to a number of disasters.
She has worked as a COVID crisis counselor with Sentara and now works three days a week at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
“I think that’s the secret of life: Keep your mind rolling,” Dunn said. “Be joyful and kind and try to help people, and everything will kind of fall into place.”
Dunn said she always had wanted to write a novel but finally did it after getting some encouragement from celebrated North Carolina novelist Lee Smith.
Dunn said she had been writing self-help books, but started work on a novel when the market for publishing crashed. As she began writing fiction the work was no longer about money but about joy, she said.
She had turned 65, she said, and decided she wanted to focus less on making money and more on doing things that would bring her joy.
Dunn said she wrote a “heavy, ponderous first novel.”
As part of the research for her novels, Dunn has delved into her own genealogy.
The protagonist’s Native American ancestry plays an important role in “The Coffins,” and Dunn said she’s learned much about her own Native American ancestry.
Dunn said she has learned that many large early landowners in eastern North Carolina had both European and Native American wives, with two sets of children.
She encouraged people interested in looking into their own ancestry to pursue serious DNA testing in addition to other kinds of research, warning that “the paper trail will lie big-time.”
Dunn said she is learned also that she has ancestry from sub-Saharan Africa and has ancestors who were “unscrupulous White planters.”
She said she does not feel guilt about any of her ancestry.
“All I can do is do right in my own life,” she said. “And I can tell the truth of all that. Writing is an outpouring of telling the truth.”