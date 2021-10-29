WILLIAMSTON - Martin County Manager U. James Bennett has released an update about the about the future of Martin General Hospital.
“Martin County Government and its legal representation have been meeting with Quorum and Affinity Health about the lease of Martin General Hospital. As you are probably aware, this process is complicated and can be lengthy. It is now in the earliest stages,” said Bennett.
“As the negotiations continue, rest assured that the continued employment of hospital personnel, quality of service and longevity of the hospital will always be paramount in our discussions,” he continued.
Currently, Quorum and Affinity Health are addressing questions raised earlier by the Martin County Commissioners, as the former discusses the sale of the hospital to the latter.
According to Bennet, as of today the county has not received a proposal from Affinity Health.
The Martin County Commissioners have approved discussions to continue seeking other providers for the hospital. The commissioners oversee the building which houses Martin General Hospital, which is owned by Martin County citizens
“We know you understand this can be a tedious ordeal and ask for your support and understanding. Hopefully at the end of the process, we will be able to celebrate with a provider which meets our prerequisites, and secures the future of Martin General Hospital
Additional updates will be released as they occur.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.