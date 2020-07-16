Emma Ghent Curtis (1860 – 1918) was an American novelist, poet, newspaper publisher, Populist, and suffragist.
She published her first novel, The Fate of a Fool, in 1888. I have not read this novel as the reviews seem quite dark, dealing with the adverse effects of sex work on both men and women.
The legendary singer, songwriter, and guitarist, JJ Cale passed away in 2013, but left behind a treasured legacy that did and will continue to inspire upcoming artists as well as rock icons around the world. You may not recognize his name, as he chose to stay grounded and real, disregarding the fame and fortune most artists crave.
In 1979, he recorded the song “Fate of a Fool,” which deals with bar-room drinking and guitar playing. The closing verse goes like this: One more night, one more dollar. One more song, you can do it again. I don’t know; I may not make it. That’s the fate of a fool and a guitar man.
The Scriptures deal specifically with the fate of the fool. One entire Psalm is dedicated totally to that topic. “The fool has said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.
The Lord looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God.” Psalm 14:1-2 KJV. One can only imagine God’s response to today’s corruption and unabashed sin. Shameless and brazen are the multitudes today.
This Song of David goes on to say, “They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: there is none that doeth good, no, not one. Have all the workers of iniquity no knowledge?
Who eat up my people as they eat bread, and call not upon the Lord. There were they in great fear: for God is in the generation of the righteous. Ye have shamed the counsel of the poor because the Lord is his refuge.” Psalm 14:3-6 KJV.
As a nation, we have become too busy to pray, believing ourselves to be entirely self-sufficient with no need for God. Many even believe there is no God! However, Scripture teaches us that night and nightmares are coming for these non-believers. God does take the side of victims and those persecuted because of Him. He can and will make our dreams come true.
A Wise Man, either Solomon or another teacher, declared these words: “I saw that wisdom is better than folly, just as light is better than darkness. The wise man has eyes in his head, while the fool walks in the darkness; but I came to realize that the same fate overtakes them both. Then I said to myself, ‘The fate of the fool will overtake me also. What then do I gain by being wise?’ I said to myself, ‘This too is meaningless.’” Ecclesiastes 2:13-15 NIV.
The writer who penned these words was limited in his knowledge, however. He could not foresee that Jesus’ coming would triumph over death so we might have eternal life. We cannot lose sight of this fact today! We do have a living Savior!
Don’t play the role of a fool. Believe in God, believe in salvation, believe in heaven, and in hell for they are real. Pray for our elected officials, that they will make Godly decisions.
Pray for peace to be restored upon our nation.