The Gospel that Hurts, Harms then Helps

It has been said, the most fragile thing on the planet is a persons ego. Most men would have to agree with that statement, and I would expect most women would too.
That being said, I believe the Bible rightly teaches us that pride is the most common sin within humanity – It is pride that leads to all of the other sins. The Bible has so much to say about pride.
The Psalms and Proverbs say pride ‘is a sin; binds up like a chain; brings about shame; goes before destruction; causes contention with God and your fellow man; leads the wicked away from God; there is no hope for a man caught up in his own pride’.
Therefore, we can see why the scriptures also say ‘pride is an abomination to the Lord’. Think about it, covetousness is the sin that leads a person to think “I deserve” or “I have the right to”, or “self first” attitudes. The famous hymn “At Calvary” says it well; “Years I spent in vanity and Pride, caring not my Lord was crucified, knowing not it was for me He died, on Calvary”. It goes on to say “By God’s word at last my sin I learned; Then I trembled at the law I spurned, Till my guilty soul imploring turned to Calvary”.
Once a person turns towards Christ, His word teaches them through the likes of the Apostle John who wrote in 1st John 2:16 “For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world”; through the Apostle Paul in Romans 12:3a “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly,” or through what Solomon wrote in Proverbs 8:13 “The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogance, and the evil way, and the forward (or perverse) mouth”.
All these things strike at the very heart of pride and they HURT. It is eye opening when we learn God means for it to hurt.
Friend, listen closely for a moment. When Jesus walked this earth, He addressed sin in every community and person. He looked the religious square in the face and called them vipers (or deadly serpents), sepulchers (or graves with rotting corpses inside them).
Do you think those words hurt them? Of course they did, and He meant them to. But the Gospel didn’t end there for those men. I was amazed when I came to understand the first message Jesus sent His Apostles to preach after His ascension was to the same crowd that crucified Him. He offered them His Grace and the word of God says many of them “gladly received the word and were baptized” and “a great number of the priests were obedient to the faith”. But that was after the word says they were “pricked in their hearts” Acts 2:37.
If you look at pride as an infection and the word of God like an antiseptic you can understand why it hurts when it is applied to infected areas in your life. It is then that the words of Jesus found in John 15:3 “Now ye are clean through the word which I have spoken unto you” take on a whole new meaning.
There we realize God struck a death blow to sin through Jesus on Calvary. Paul says In Romans 6:23 ‘The wages of sin is death’. When one realizes that sin wants to kill you and keep you eternally separated from God, then you realize why God doesn’t play with sin but seeks to HARM it by destroying it. I sure am glad that Romans 6:23 doesn’t end with death.
Rather it continues with the word “but” (I love that word when it points towards to work of God). “…but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord’. When Jesus was ‘made sin’ 2nd Corinthians 5:21, what followed was death, and when He rose what became visible was the eternal, everlasting life in Jesus.
When we read the account in Acts 2 through 6, we come to realize that though they were being hurt and feeling harmed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ, God’s intention all along was to offer them HELP.
Dear Reader, the next time you are reading your Bibles or listening to preaching or old hymns, and it hurts or feels harmful, remember the last verse of “At Calvary” which says, “Oh, the love that drew salvation’s plan! Oh, the grace that brought it down to man! Oh, the mighty gulf that God did span at Calvary!” May you there find the help you need.