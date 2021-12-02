“Peace be to them and right good cheer who carol merrily …”
So begins the third verse of a haunting and rare-sung carol, “Ah, Bleak and Chill the Wintry Wind” (by the Rev. Bates Burt).
And so begins the season of carols. Songs of peace on earth and good will to mankind.
Songs of the light shining in the darkness.
So begin the harmonious days of the Nativity, the first advent of the Prince of Peace.
The very best way to begin is the Christmas Concert of the Albemarle Chorale.
You have a choice of two performances.
The first is on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Edenton United Methodist Church.
The second is on the following Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City.
There will be harmony. There will be joy and merriment: “Caroling, caroling, now we go; Christmas bells are ringing!” There will be tenderness: the poignant, almost heartbreaking arrangement of “Some Children See Him” (words by Wihla Hutson, music by Alfred Burt, inimitably arranged by Jay Rouse).
“The children in each different place will see the baby Jesus’ faceLike theirs, but bright with Heavenly grace and filled with holy light.O lay aside each earthly thing and with thy heart as offering.Come, worship now the infant King:‘Tis love that’s born tonight.”
You can read this last verse of “Some Children See Him,” but you won’t really feel it in your heart, until you hear the piano of Michael Morgan, the cello of Anna Darr, and the harmony of the Chorale under the direction of Lynwood Winslow.
You might remember this song performed by Andy Williams back in the day, and more recently by James Taylor. But it has taken on even greater importance in this present unharmonious time.
“Lay aside each earthly thing,” and follow the children, who seem to have an easier time accepting the truth, simple and old, that Jesus really loves the children, all the children of the world: “The children in each different place will see the baby Jesus’ face, like theirs, but bright with Heavenly grace.”
Harmony is the vehicle that broadcasts “Peace on Earth, Good Will Toward Men” from that one point of the Holy Night to every time and place. It is precisely the harmony of the angelic hosts that lodges Peace and Good Will deeply in every heart.
You might be interested to know that in classic Christian philosophy, the angels, who are myriad in number, are only described as a harmonious choir. They are not and cannot be individualistic atoms. They are described by St Gregory the Theologian as “second suns” who, as an assembly, mirror and shine divine grace throughout the entire cosmos
Many old writers, having the advantage of writing before the modernist age, described the angels as conducting various parts of the spectrum of sound and light throughout the universe. As particular bandwidths of rainbow in prismatic array. Or as a part of a grand eternal choir that is the conduction of divine providence
The angels were singing of Eden on that Holy Night of light and peace.
What made their music beautiful and memorable was the joining of the memory of an unfallen Eden to the hope of Paradise Regained — Eden Again.
It is an undeniable fact that this memory and hope lodges deeply in the folds of human consciousness.
That thought can be diminished, but it cannot be dismissed. You and I were made for better than darkness and despair. This is neither our beginning, nor our end.
You and I were made for peace on earth and good will. Nothing less.
We may have forgotten this, but the angels and the children have not.
Every choir is an analog of the heavenly choir of Bethlehem.
When you sing in your church choir or congregation “Joy to the World,” you are indeed participating with the angelic host.
You and I are singing in the harmony of Bethlehem.
And what a privilege it is. In the second half of the Albemarle Chorale concert, we sing selections from Handel’s Messiah. I sing second bass, which is about as low as you can go (“bass,” of course, is for “basement”), so in the Messiah’s “Glory to God,” it is the sopranos, the altos, and the tenors who sing this first angelic announcement: “Glory to God in the highest.”
But we basses get to join in, in octave unison, “And peace on earth.”
Participation in the heavenly angelic choir is open to all, no auditions are necessary. All it takes is a willingness to harmonize, to blend in with sound and song.
What’s required is a desire for childlike joy and wonder, and a promise to join in with the “Good Will Toward Men.”
We are all welcome to these harmonious days.
Let’s “carol merrily” in harmony for the Bright One, and take our part in His Peace on Earth.
