The holiday season is in full swing, and there is a lot to do to celebrate throughout Martin County.
The town of Jamesville’s Christmas parade will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 downtown Jamesville.
On the same day beginning at 3 p.m. the Jamesville Chuckwagon will host a Christmas tree lighting.
The Christmas tree lighting will begin at dusk. There will be food, music, games and visits with Santa.
The town of Oak City will host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m.
There will be the lighting of the Christmas tree, a luminary service and local live entertainment.
The town of Robersonville will host its Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 8
The parade will begin at 4 p.m., and will be held downtown Robersonville.
Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be live music, food, visits with Santa, hot chocolate and cookies. Food will be provided by Holiday Concessions.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the town of Robersonville officials will light the town’s Christmas tree. The Christmas tree lighting will be held at the corner of Railroad and Main streets in downtown Robersonville.
The Bear Grass Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade begins at ends at the Bear Grass Charter School.
The town of Williamston will not host a Christmas parade this years due to COVID-19 risks. The town will be hosting the Tour of Lights.
Citizens are encouraged to decorate their home with holiday lights for a chance to win a cash prize.
Lights should be turned on Saturday, Dec. 4 and the winners will be announced on Christmas day.
The first place prize is $300, the second place prize is $200 and the third place prize is $100.
