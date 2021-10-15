WILLIAMSTON – the Quilt Block has been re-installed at Old Martin County Courthouse.
The Friends of the Old Martin County Courthouse are pleased to let the community know that the Quilt Block, which is part of the Quilt Trails of the Tar and Roanoke Rivers, has been recently re-installed.
The cultural and historical designated Quilt Block is sponsored by the North Carolina Arts Council.
“It is exciting to be included in to Quilt Trails of the Tar and Roanoke Rivers. The Quilt Block was damaged by the weather and it is exciting to be back up and running,” said John Brandon.
The Quilt trails is an arts council project that captures the history of the community through the display of quilt blocks on historic buildings and structures in Eastern North Carolina.
“The courthouse building is maintained by a nonprofit organization that works hard to maintain the building and the quilt block,” Brandon added.
The Quilt Trails of the Tar and Roanoke Rivers is the only official quilt trail in Eastern North Carolina. It has a priority to bring tourist to the area to explore the rural heritage. Each block has a different story to tell about the location and the owners.
The quilt trails in North Carolina originated in Franklin County. If a historical landmark would like to be a part of the Quilt Trails of the Tar and Roanoke Rivers all one has to do is apply at http://fcacarts.org/quilt-trails.aspx, once approved the landmark would have to display the block and they would also be featured int eh brochure along with on the map.
The Quilt Trails of the Tar and Roanoke Rivers are just like the quilt trails in the mountains of North Carolina just they are closer. They bring the tradition of the Piedmont counties that border the Tar and Roanoke Rivers.
The trails aspire to educate and provide history on the region, each block features a pattern inspired by the place where it hangs.
There are several blocks located here in Martin County. There are ten that are located just right here in Williamston. Those ten consist of Chloe’s Lemonyne Star (Big Mill B & B), Crossed Canoes (Martin County Arts Council), Oak Leaf (Martin County Historical Society Asa Bigg’s House), Courthouse Steps (Friends of the Old Martin County Courthouse), Shoo Fly (John A Griffin County Store), Outdoor Family Memories (Green Acres Campground), Bowtie (Jimmie Council’s Automotive), Tobacco Time (Moratoc Park), Yucca Plant (Yucca House) and Four Airplanes (Martin Co. Airport). The following quilt blocks in Martin County are located in the different towns. There is a quilt block located in Oak City, Robersonville and Hamilton all in the County.
The location of the quilt blocks can be found on the brochure for the Quilt Trails of the Tar and Roanoke Rivers.
The brochure can be found at www.visitmartincounty.com.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.