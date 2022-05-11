Officials with the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies have always believed the best instruction takes place in real-world settings like the workplace, not the classroom.
NEAAAT students who completed internships this spring got a chance to demonstrate that during the charter school’s Spring Internship Expo & Business Appreciation at The Pines Tuesday evening.
“From the very outset of NEAAAT, we’ve endeavored, and we’ve realized that some of the most important learning that takes place doesn’t happen in our classrooms at NEAAAT,” Andrew Harris, the school’s CEO, said. “We knew then that it actually takes place in the workplace itself, on the job, real world training.”
During Tuesday’s event, 28 juniors and seniors at NEAAAT gave presentations on what they learned during their semester-long internships at local businesses. In attendance were teachers, family and officials from the businesses that hosted the students.
One of those students was senior Grady Pitts, a rising junior who attends NEAAAT from his home in Moyock. Pitts, 18, spent his internship working in the automotive body shop at Hall Ford.
Pitts said his supervisor at the car dealership assigned him to refurbish the engine hood of a vehicle. The hood was in bad shape when Pitts got the assignment.
“This was crumpled up like a burrito,” Pitts said, pointing to one side of the now shiny, freshly painted hood he had on display.
Pitts’ presentation included photos and videos of the progress of his work. The internship introduced him to the basic skills required in automotive body restoration, something the rising senior would like to pursue as a career.
“I just fell in love with cars when I was about 5,” said Pitts, adding that one of his favorite cars is the classic Chevrolet Nova Super Sport.
Caitlin Wiedenfeld, 18, spent her internship studying plants for their medicinal potential in the biotech laboratory at Elizabeth City State University.
“It was honestly incredible,” she said of the opportunity to work alongside college-level students with similar academic interests.
One thing she learned was how to grow a new plant from a single cell.
“I actually want to work in biotech in the future,” said Wiedenfeld, a senior. Her interests lie mainly in how plants can be used to improve human health. She’s already been accepted at North Carolina A&T, where she will study agriculture and environmental science.
Ireonna Owens, 17, learned about the art of stitchwork while spending several hours a week working at In Stitches, a downtown business.
While the rising senior enjoyed learning how to transfer a graphic onto clothing, Owens said she particularly liked the entrepreneurial skills she picked up, particularly on how to run a small business.
Fellow junior Leah Mundie learned about the world of portrait photography while working at Photography by Jill, located on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.
Like most of the NEAAAT students, Mundie chose her internship based on something she already enjoys doing.
“I’ve always liked taking photos,” she said, adding she would often enter her photos in the annual Chowan County Regional Fair.
Mundie’s presentation included examples of different aspects of light and how it is applied to photography, plus examples of family photos she took herself.
Mundie said her plans after high school include either attending College of The Albemarle or studying graphic design at ECSU.
The internships were part of the NEAAAT’s work-based learning program, which is taught by program coordinator Ryan Miller.
The internships require students to complete 80 hours in their chosen field within the semester, Miller said. Before heading out to their internship assignment, students spend about the first two weeks of class learning basic career readiness skills and resume writing.
The evening also included a presentation by NEAAAT officials of the school’s first-ever Business Alliance award, presented to a business for its support of the school’s student internship program. The award went to Albemarle Orthotics & Prosthetics LLL.