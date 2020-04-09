The Short Easter Story

In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus went to pray;
He prayed, “Father, if it is your will, take this cup away.
Nevertheless, not My will but Yours be done.”
Jesus was always God’s obedient Son.
Later, while Jesus talked with His disciples, a crowd drew near.
The disciples were about to be filled with great fear.
Judas led a crowd to Jesus, and placed a kiss on His cheek.
Judas had betrayed Jesus, and the kiss was a sign they did seek.
Then Jesus was arrested and they led Him away.
Jesus was brought before Pilate on the very next day.
Pilate said, “I find no fault in this Man.
Send Him to Herod to take charge of this Galilean.”
Herod asked many questions, but Jesus spoke not a word.
They mocked Jesus and sent Him back to Pilate to be heard.
“The law requires that I release a prisoner at your feast,” Pilate said.
The crowd cried out, “Release Barabbas, and let Jesus be dead!”
Pilate gave orders that it be done as the Jews said.
Up Calvary’s Mountain, Jesus was led.
Nails were driven through His hands and feet,
Jesus would hang there until His death was complete.
Two criminals hung, one on His left and one on His right.
One of them would go to Heaven this night.
The whole earth began to turn dark that day,
Jesus, our sins, the price He did pay.
God had to turn away, He could not bear to watch it.
Jesus cried out, “Father, unto You I commit My Spirit.”
Joseph asked Pilate for the body of Jesus, and he would hurry,
to wrap the body and in his own tomb, Jesus, he would bury.
Over the door a large rock was rolled in place.
It was sealed with Pilate’s seal, to save him disgrace.
Armed solders stood, two at a time,
Their task was to prevent any crime.
Early on the third day, several women came to the grave.
They brought spices so that a proper burial He could have.
They found that the stone had been rolled away from the door.
When they looked inside, behold, the body was there no more.
The women turned and saw two men in shining garments standing near.
The women were startled and bowed their faces to the ground in fear.
“Why do you seek the living among the dead?
He is not here, but is risen just as He said!”
The women ran to find the apostles, to share what they saw.
Peter and John ran to the tomb and they were filled with awe!
The Bible is filled with proof that Jesus is alive and well.
Our task is the truth of the Gospel to tell.
If you don’t know Jesus as your Savior and Lord,
then read your Bible and you can find Him in the Word.
Just go to Jesus in prayer and confess your sin, if you are sincere, then into your heart He will come in.