The more we give, the happier we feel.
Volunteering increases self-confidence. You are doing good for others and the community, which provides a natural sense of accomplishment.
Your role as a volunteer can also give you a sense of pride and identity.
With busy lives, it can be hard to find time to volunteer. However, the benefits of volunteering can be enormous.
Volunteering offers vital help to people in need, worthwhile causes and the community, but the benefits can be even greater for you, the volunteer. The right match can help you to find friends, connect with the community, learn new skills and even advance your career.
Giving to others can also help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated and provide a sense of purpose.
While it’s true that the more you volunteer, the more benefits you’ll experience, volunteering doesn’t have to involve a long-term commitment or take a huge amount of time out of your busy day.
Giving in even simple ways can help those in need and improve your health and happiness. Benefits of volunteering: four ways to feel healthier and happier, Volunteering connects you to others. Volunteering is good for your mind and body; Volunteering can advance your career and Volunteering brings fun and fulfillment to your life.
One of the more well-known benefits of volunteering is the impact on the community.
Volunteering allows you to connect to your community and make it a better place. One of the best ways to make new friends and strengthen existing relationships is to commit to a shared activity together.
Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, especially if you are new to an area. Volunteering allows you to practice and develop your social skills since you are meeting regularly with a group of people with common interests. The social contact aspect of helping and working with others can have a profound effect on your overall psychological well-being.
Nothing relieves stress better than a meaningful connection to another person or project. Volunteering keeps you in regular contact with others, and helps you develop a solid support system, which in turn protects you against depression.
You are doing good for others and the community, which provides a natural sense of accomplishment.
Your role as a volunteer can also give you a sense of pride and identity. And the better you feel about yourself, the more likely you are to have a positive view of your life and future goals.
”Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agrees to serve…. You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” -Martin Luther King, Jr.
If you are interested in more information about any of these 4-H opportunities, please contact Desmond Miller, 4-H Agent, at Desmond@ncat.edu or 252-789-4370.