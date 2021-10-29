A “mysterious and spooky” family will be available for photos with children this Halloween weekend at Arts of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
The regional arts group is hosting a haunted house for children today and Sunday, and members of the Addams Family will be attending.
Part of the attraction includes the Addams Family room, which is set up to resemble the living room set from the popular 1960s television show. While stopping by the Addams Family room, children will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken seated alongside Wednesday, Morticia and other members of the “kooky” family.
The theme song for the original TV show opened with the lyrics, “They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky. They’re all together ooky, the Addams Family.”
Children today may not be familiar with the original Addams Family, but they may recognize some other scenes in the haunted house.
For instance, one room is to the tune of Walt Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” The evil Ursula, also known as the Sea Witch, will be singing to those who dare pass.
Other characters will include Cruella de Vil, and no one will be able to leave without passing the room that’s glowing blue and filled with dancing witches. A cauldron will be filled with treats for children brave enough to reach in to grab them.
AoA also partnered with the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina to host several “scary” kittens that will be available for adoption.
At the end of the haunted house, there will be a DJ set up in the lobby playing Halloween-themed music to kids to dance along to.
The haunted house will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Executive Director Laurie Edwards said AoA decided to stay open late Sunday so children trick-or-treating on Main Street could also visit the haunted house. She said the haunted house is part of the AoA’s community outreach to bring more services to residents.
Colleen Brown, AoA’s gallery manger, said the haunted house is kid-friendly; there’s no blood or gore. It’s scary but also fun, she said.
The haunted house begins at The Center’s Main Street front entrance, which will be highlighted with gold curtains. If it is raining, tickets to the attraction will be sold inside. If not, tickets will be sold outside The Center on Main Street.
Two large replicas of the heads of Easter Island will greet guests at the door.
In preparing for the haunted house, AoA staff had to remove all of its several hundred pieces of art from the walls and shelves. All the artwork must be returned to the walls next week before the November First Friday ArtWalk.
“It was totally worth it,” said Brown, of the chance to host the haunted house. “It was awesome.”