A national think tank has ranked Elizabeth City State University the nation’s No. 1 historically black college and university for helping students from low-income families achieve a college education.
The Washington-based liberal leaning think tank Third Way also ranked ECSU 12th overall in the nation in its recent Out With the Old, In With the New: Rating Higher Ed by Economic Mobility report.
Third Way ranked ECSU No. 1 for helping students from lower- and moderate-income families to attend college and to improve their economic standing, according to an ECSU news release.
“ECSU provides access to a quality, affordable education,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon. “As an NC Promise campus, tuition is only $500 a semester for in-state students and $2,500 a semester for out-of-state students. Access to a higher education degree is transformational for students — our graduates are afforded career opportunities that change the trajectory of their lives forever — for themselves and their families.”
Third Way ranked higher education institutions with its new rating system called the Economic Mobility Index. EMI sought to answer the question, ‘“If the primary purpose of postsecondary education is supposed to be to catalyze an increase in economic mobility, which schools are succeeding in that goal?”’
Third Way noted its new standard was “designed to give policymakers, researchers, and consumers a better way to assess which colleges are delivering on that promise for low- and moderate-income students — and which ones are falling woefully short.”
The research findings revealed that HBCUs are often at a disadvantage using traditional ranking formulas.