During the pandemic, millions of people found themselves with more leisure time than ever before. Many made the most of that newfound free time by exploring new hobbies and interests.
Hobbies are beneficial in various ways. According to Psychology Today, hobbies help structure time; promote flow, a sort of meditative state; foster new social connections; and give people interesting traits and things to talk about. A study at San Francisco State University found that employees who had creative outlets outside of the office were better at creative problem-solving on the job as well. Anyone looking to add a new pastime to their lives can consider these tips as they begin their pursuits.
Consider cost
Consider financial constraints or even the potential to make money when seeking new hobbies. For example a person who likes to fish may want to expand that hobby by buying a boat and selling deep-water fishing trips. Such individuals must consider factors like the cost of the vessel, fuel, licensing fees, and fishing bait/supplies, among others. Learning to play an instrument involves the rental or purchase of an instrument and possibly a tutor. An individual’s hobbies may be limited by what he or she can or cannot afford.
Explore goals
People should investigate what they want to get out of a hobby. Certain hobbies may help individuals get in shape while others may teach them new skills. Some people may simply may want to make friends, which is possible with any joint activity.
Investment of time
Individuals should determine how much time they need to pursue a given hobby and then consider if they have the time to do so. Some hobbies can start to feel like second jobs if they consume too much of an individual’s free time. Individuals should carefully consider the overall time commitment they’re willing to make to a hobby.
Don’t forget interests
No one should do a hobby just for the sake of having something to do. A person should carefully consider any and all interests, then pursue hobbies that align with their interests. A person enamored with animals may want to join a birdwatching club. Someone who is an avid baker may want to push that interest to another level by taking a cake decorating class.