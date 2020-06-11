Those Things Called Goals

Are you a fan of any professional sport?
If Baseball is your sport of choice, then you are aware Babe Ruth is the number 1 player of all time, followed by Willie Mays. Soccer: Pele. Football?
That one is probably up for grabs. Men’s Basketball? Hands down, Michael Jordan. But did you ever follow the National Hockey League? I did back in the 1980s, and my hero, playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was Mario Lemieux.
He became the first and only player to score five goals, five different ways in the same game. His goals: An even-strength goal, a power-play goal, a shorthanded goal, a penalty shot goal (which was also while the Penguins were shorthanded), and an empty-net goal. He may even still hold that record. Incidentally, he is the only man to have his name on the Stanley Cup as both a player and an owner.
Although not the goals made by Lemieux, I want to talk about life goals. Time goals, oriented they are to a specific schedule. An example for me is a short-term goal of getting a week’s menu together before the family arrives. A long term goal is to learn another language.
Focus goals help keep us on track. Mine is writing another novel. The steps I take in this direction take me closer and closer to that goal. Goals that are topic-based will focus on a specific area of your life. These may be personal, professional, or artistic growth.
However, the most important goals you set are life goals. These dictate our behavior and attitude. Here is the meat of the values we impose upon ourselves. It gives us a sense of direction, keeping us accountable for our happiness and that of others.
Intrinsic goals relate to intimacy and helping others through personal growth. Extrinsic goals, on the other hand, are more about social standing, status symbols, and physical appearance.
Research reveals that intrinsic, fundamental life goals are related to greater happiness and life satisfaction when compared to extrinsic life goals. Think about it! I know some “haves” who are not nearly as happy and content as some “have-nots.”
Yet, take a step further and examine Christian life goals. Perhaps it is time to re-read Margery Williams “The Velveteen Rabbit,” wherein a stuffed rabbit’s desire to become real is through the love of his owner.
So, just be real, putting God first. Stay secure by staying dressed in the armor of God. Grow your faith and be confident in your place as a child of God. Hold on to your beliefs and leave judgment up to God. And so importantly, be the kind of friend you’d like to have.
Paul said, “Be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” Romans 12:2 KJV. “Be renewed in the spirit of your mind; and that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness. Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbor, for we are members one of another.” Ephesians 4:23-25 KJV.
Jesus commanded us to “make more disciples” by teaching them the things he commanded. If you don’t know His Word, how can you convey it? Our goal should lead us to want to be faithful stewards, delivering the truth that “God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” John 3:16-17 KJV