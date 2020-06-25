As I read the Facebook post of several of the friends and citizens that I admire about the lack of statements on the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police from so many of our County and Faith leaders, I could not help but agree.
For me, these blatant, and heartbreaking atrocities are so painful and wrenching that they cut at the very soul of my being.
I am a 69-year-old Black man raised here in Bertie, who attended segregated school, and was the first generation of Black Americans born with the right to vote. I was raised knowing that I had to take “less than” and work twice as hard to be accepted as anything even close to a full citizen in this country.
A white friend of mine called me the other day and said, “Ron, have you ever had to face abuse from the police”, and he was surprised when l laughed…”what Black man in America has not”, was my response. He could not believe that someone who had achieved a modicum of success by most standards in life could relate to the types of indignities and mistreatments that he was hearing from Black citizens across our country.
I assured him that these acts of violence and abuse are nothing new in countless communities of color across our country, and they have plagued the existence of every person of color in America for generations.
It is not just “this incident”, it is the weight of hundreds, if not thousands of such incidents that happen when a camera is NOT there…and this is why we can no longer remain silent about our pain.
I told him how every Black boy of my generation had been schooled by Mommas across this country to “don’t look white officers in the face, and smile and just walk on when someone jeers at you or when you are disrespected in public”.
I can only imagine what George Floyd had to endure…”I can’t breathe”…and every time I see that video, an all too recognizable tightness comes to my chest. Not the pain that this man was forced to endure, but the countless times I have felt or witnessed the blatant disrespect and feeling of being seen and treated as “less than” in my own life.
You know, I have a son that just turned forty, and I love him more than life itself. And I taught him to be respectful of others, but NEVER to take an undeserved backseat to anyone. I pray for him every night because he’s out there on the streets of Philadelphia doing exactly what I taught him to do, to stand up for what is right and to demand the same kind of respect that every person deserves.
But what he likely does not know, because he was raised at a different time and place, is that there are those among us who are blinded by hatred and fear and who see him as the source of their diminishing privilege.
The wonderful thing taking place across America and the world today is that many, especially the young, are waking up from their unconscious bias, and understand that “justice for all” means just what it says and until we make that a reality across racial lines, America cannot achieve its aspiration of being the “home of the free and the land of the brave”.
Here’s a statement from The General Baptist State Convention of N.C., Inc. “We’ve seen injustice take several shapes. We saw it with the beginning of forced deportation of enslaved Africans to America in 1619, more than 100 years before the United States was chartered as a nation. We saw it with the coalescing of the Ku Klux Klan and the emergence of lynching during Reconstruction. We saw it with the advent of Jim Crow-era segregation that kept black Americans oppressed and pushed to the margins of society. We saw it with the so-called War on Drugs, which disproportionately targeted black and brown communities. We saw it with the proliferation of mass incarceration and sentencing disparities within the criminal justice system.
And we see it still today: in the gruesome death of George Floyd; in the weaponizing of privilege by Amy Cooper; and in the chiasmic healthcare disparities that have made the pandemic even deadlier for minorities. Enough is enough”
My wife, who is the loudest voice of reason in my life; who knows where I would be without her, told me to pick up the Good Book and read Isaiah, Chapter eleven, verse six…”A child will lead them…” and it drew my mind to that 17 year old girl who videoed the killing of George Floyd. She didn’t wince when shouted at to “turn that camera off”, or “what are you doing”.
She was brave enough at that tender age to hear George call out to his Mother saying “Help me Momma”, and to plead for his life as a knee was pressed into his neck as he lay handcuffed behind his back for eight minutes and forty three seconds.
Our streets are full with black and brown and white citizens; most young, and all knowing that this is NOT what is right, and they are crying out to us to be better than this.
Many of us are saying…well what about the looting and violence against the police? And I say to them…looting and violence are absolutely wrong, but a bad response to a problem is not the same as the cause of the problem and will never be the answer to the problem.
I have said all I have said here without offering you a solution to this problem that is America’s original sin but yet its greatest opportunity, and that is because I don’t claim to have the solution.
But I do know that if those who are now silent and remain silent, don’t stand up and say “this is wrong”, then we will never be what we aspire to be.
I am not afraid to say that “I love this country”, and I will forever continue to give of myself to try to make it better. I was taught to believe in a very simple rule…do unto others as you would have them to do unto you…God is watching.