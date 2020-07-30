Three cakes for Vidant Chowan Hospital Heroes

On Tuesday, July 21, everyone at Vidant Chowan Hospital ate cake! Sometimes words just are not enough, but cake says it all!
This surprise treat was baked for the occasion by Anita’s Cakes and given by Cupola House Museum and Gardens. The Cupola House membership want the heroes at Vidant Chowan Hospital to know how much they are appreciated for all they are doing to keep us safe and healthy.
At the corner of Broad Street and Water Street, the Cupola House has stood in the same location in Edenton for 262 years. It has survived the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Civil War, the Spanish Influenza, the Great Depression, World War I & ll, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. And it will survive this by offering community support such as sending cake to our friends at Vidant Chowan Hospital, who give so much of themselves.
Giving to our community is a priority for The Cupola House. From serving cake to hospital staff to opening up the historic and beautiful Cupola House gardens, we support our community. The Cupola House Gardens have offered peace and comfort since the first day of the virus. Friends and strangers, visitors and passersby have come to our gardens to escape and be surrounded by the beauty of an 18th century garden.
We invite you to come and be comforted by the garden. And if you should want to join the folks who support the Cupola House and Gardens, please look for us at cupolahouse.org and become a member today. Visit the house noon to 3 p.m. every Sunday and discover the 18th-century first hand.