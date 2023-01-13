...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
North Carolina on Thursday became one of the latest U.S. states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move motivated by security concerns about the popular social media app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing the ban on Thursday.
Cooper’s order directs the state chief information officer and the N.C. Department of Information Technology to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok, WeChat and potentially other applications on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.
“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States,” Cooper said. “Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy and success of our state and its people.”
Cybersecurity professionals have identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk applications due to their lack of sufficient privacy controls and connections to countries that sponsor or support cyber-attacks against the United States, Cooper’s office said.
It was unclear how the order will affect East Carolina University and other members of the UNC System. ECU uses Tiktok among other social media to promote the university.