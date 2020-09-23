There’s an old-fashioned phrase about a man’s character that’s not much in use these days: “He’s a man of his word.”
It refers to a man who lives up to his promises: the kind of neighbor who’ll not only return your lawn mower, but fills it full of gas and oils it up for you. He’s someone who is known to be reliable and trustworthy.
Having one’s word believed is pretty darn important to politicians, too. Especially those politicians who want to get things done.
Oh, a good politician can dance around a subject and kind of make you believe he’s on every side of the issue and make very few promises. But when it comes right down to it, the good guys keep their promises, both with the public and their fellow legislators. It’s that quality that makes them effective: if your peers can’t trust you, you’ll never get a bill passed, and if the public can’t trust you to do everything possible to fulfill your promises, eventually you’ll get turfed.
Which is why Sen. Thom Tillis’ abrupt change of heart about appointing a Supreme Court justice during an election year is so interesting. Make no mistake about it, he said he wouldn’t. But now, when the occasion has come up, he said he will.
Now Sen. Tillis, R-N.C., may well be in the race of his life, a race that’s so close that a few votes here and there could make a difference. 2020’s election is one where, in the swing states, every vote counts. The national committees of each political party are pouring money into North Carolina with ads slamming the other guy, fundraisers are running hot and folks are getting loud. It’s within this atmosphere that Sen. Tillis has decided to bet his political future on going back on his word. But he hasn’t said exactly why he’s doing so.
You can make a bunch of guesses as to the senator’s reasoning. It could be pressure from the Senate’s Republican leadership. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Kan., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also feel they have to go back on their word, too.
Going back on his word also could be the result of pressure directly from President Trump. It also could be simply a way to appeal to the far right wing of the Republican Party, as very soon the U.S. Supreme Court could be hearing cases on Roe v. Wade, immigration, and other issues dear to the hearts of the single-issue crowd who figure they need an edge to win.
But why the timing? Why now with an election looming?
While some say it’s a matter of Tillis’ belief that he can sacrifice his reputation for a greater cause, others think that it’s an indicator that Republicans, and especially North Carolina Republicans, are fearful that they’ll lose the state, (and Tillis his seat), if things continue as they are. Sen. Tillis is still trailing his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, in the polls, just as President Trump is also trailing his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Perhaps this repudiation of what he’s said previously about filling Supreme Court vacancies in an election year is a ploy to energize the base, close the gap with Cunningham, and hang onto his seat. We may never know.
But what we do know is that in this election, perhaps more than any recent election, the votes from the little old Elizabeth City and the area could make the difference in whether Sen. Tillis wins or loses re-election, and even whether the U.S. Senate remains Republican. It’s that close and each of our votes is that important.
And while we’ll never know the reasons for Sen. Tillis’ action there is one thing we have learned. He’s not a man of his word.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.