WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Wednesday that he will vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation when it comes for a vote before the Senate.
“I have two criteria for reviewing the nomination of any federal judge: their qualifications and their commitment to adhering to the Constitution’s original public meaning and federal law as written,” Tillis said in a press release.
Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, noted the historic nature of Jackson’s nomination; if confirmed she’ll be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s top court. He also said there “is no doubt Judge Jackson is well qualified” to sit on the court.
The senator also said he was “impressed with her knowledge, her composure, and her character during more than 20 hours of questioning” by the Judiciary Committee last week.
“However, based on her record, I still hold my initial concerns that she may legislate from the bench instead of consistently following the Constitution as written,” he said.
Tillis’ press release doesn’t detail what about Jackson’s record makes him believe she would “legislate from the bench.” But throughout the two days of questioning at last week’s hearings, Republican senators brought up cases Jackson adjudicated where she’s accused of giving defendants lesser sentences than what federal guidelines had suggested.
In his own questioning of Jackson, Tillis said he was concerned that the judge’s compassion could lead to lesser sentences for offenders.
“If I take a look at your responses to some of my colleagues’ questions, and your statements to some of the defendants, it seems as though you’re a very kind person, and that there’s at least a level of empathy, that enters into your treatment of a defendant that some could view as maybe beyond what some of us would be comfortable with, with respect to administering justice,” he said.
Jackson disagreed with Tillis’ assessment of her decisions as being overly compassionate and pointed out that Congress advises judges to ensure defendants are punished but also rehabilitated.
In his press release, Tillis also said he was “disappointed” Jackson was reluctant to “take a firm public stand” against adding more justices to the Supreme Court. Tillis described the idea, which has gained traction among Democrats since President Trump was able to fill three vacant court seats with conservatives, as “a liberal, dark money court-packing scheme that represents a fundamental threat to the independence of the federal judiciary.”
Tillis noted that Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring and whose seat Brown will fill if she’s confirmed, opposes adding more justices to the court. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did as well, he said.
While Tillis’ “no” vote means Jackson’s nomination will end up deadlocked 11-11 in the Judiciary Committee, he acknowledged that it’s “highly likely” she will be confirmed to the court.
“I wish her and her wonderful family all the best in her continued public service to our great nation,” he said.
According to The Associated Press, a deadlocked vote in the Judiciary Committee means Democrats will have to spend additional hours on the Senate floor next week to do a “discharge” of Jackson’s nomination from the panel.