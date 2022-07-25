Timbermill 1

Frank Sellers speaks in support of the Timbermill Wind project during NCDEQ's public hearing -- perhaps the final for the project -- at the Edenton campus of the College of the Albemarle on July 21. 

In what was perhaps the final public hearing for the upcoming Timbermill Wind project, several Chowan County residents and leaders gathered last Thursday to voice their support or opposition to the wind farm.

Timbermill Wind, a proposed 45 turbine, 6,300 acre wind farm, is set to be located in eastern Chowan County, between Center Hill Road and Paradise Road. Timbermill will be owned and operated by Apex Clean Energy, based in Charlottesville, Va.