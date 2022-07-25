In what was perhaps the final public hearing for the upcoming Timbermill Wind project, several Chowan County residents and leaders gathered last Thursday to voice their support or opposition to the wind farm.
Timbermill Wind, a proposed 45 turbine, 6,300 acre wind farm, is set to be located in eastern Chowan County, between Center Hill Road and Paradise Road. Timbermill will be owned and operated by Apex Clean Energy, based in Charlottesville, Va.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality held a required public forum at the Edenton campus of the College of the Albemarle on July 21 to hear feedback from residents. This is part of any onshore wind application process.
A few locals spoke up, citing environmental concerns under NC General Statute 143 Article 21C, which lists criteria in which an onshore wind application could be denied.
Bonita Williams, Charles Thomas Harrell and Claudia Roberts mentioned impacts to local wetlands in Bear Swamp, where many of the turbines will be placed.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), around 27.03 acres of wetlands will be permanently impacted by the windmills, along with 0.54 acres of tributary ditches.
“I’ve been farming for over forty years,” Harrell said, referencing impacts to Bear Swamp. “We can’t dig a ditch half the time but Apex can go in and alter the land all they want.”
Harrell noted two drainage ditches, connected to Bear Swamp and Pollock Swamp, which could be impacted and “blocked up” if Apex builds turbines in the area.
“We will have flooding throughout the watershed if the water is not allowed to flow,” Harrell claimed.
Harrell also asked if Chowan would be mimicking Avangrid's Desert Wind Farm in Perquimans and Pasquotank counties, in which Pasquotank agreed to give 70 percent of generated revenue back to the developer over a 30-year cycle.
“They were fools,” responded Bob Kirby, Chairman of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners. “Chowan County is not.”
Aside from a seven year economic incentive grant, there is currently no 30-year plan to pay back large amounts of revenue to Timbermill.
Roberts brought up the issue of bald eagles and migratory birds being affected in the area. She said she is worried the turbines will affect bird populations, especially in Bear Swamp and around Paradise Road – the latter of which is home to a tundra swan population in winter.
“I am wondering what sort of damage this [project] may cause to the migratory birds,” Roberts said.
Patrick Flynn added his own concerns, saying that Timbermill is within 130 miles of eight national wildlife refuges, which host numerous bird species. Flynn also recently filed a lawsuit against Timbermill, with a hearing date set for Aug. 1.
Apex spokesperson Anna Richey told The Chowan Herald Timbermill is operating in full compliance with regulations and guidelines set forth by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when it comes to eagles and other avian species.
Another issue brought up by residents included soil quality.
“[Timbermill] will be displacing six-hundred cubic yards per site of soil,” claimed Glenn Rogerson. “That soil coming out of the ground will have a pH of 4.8 or less, it will not support any plant life.”
Richey said Apex studied soils in the project’s area, but potential impacts to crop soils have not been evaluated. She said the USACE will disclose their findings on permanent soil impacts soon.
In regards to previous concerns about sound and shadow-flicker from the project, a study by Epsilon Associates, Inc. found the majority of homes near the windmills will hear sounds no higher than 40-decibels – equivalent to the inside of a library or a whisper from three-feet away. The shadow-flicker measured falls within previous county ordinances for safety.
Many noted the large tax revenue from Timbermill, with John Mitchener, Jean Bunch and Dana Marshall saying that it could “transform” Chowan County while providing more money for schools and roads. Others saw it as progress in cutting carbon emissions.
“I spent time living in Iowa before I moved to Chowan County,” Marshall said. “There are 5,500 windmills across Iowa and the state remains a powerhouse in agriculture both before and after the windmills. I watched dying rural communities be transformed from tax revenue. They built schools, aquatic centers, daycares and better infrastructure.”
Farmers like Jeff Smith, William Monds and Gene Jordan said that farmers can still work around the windmills and the revenue would ultimately benefit residents of the county.
Keith Ammons represented the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and read a letter signed by chamber leaders that expressed support in the project and the transformative revenue it could provide to an economically distressed Tier 1 county like Chowan.
John Guard – a former school board member – said all three of his children were educated at ECPS, but left for opportunities elsewhere. He said he hoped that the extra infusion of tax revenue could turn Chowan County around and bring opportunities back.
Bob Kirby spoke last, entering a report – authored by the former chair of the county’s Republican Party – into the record that claims Chowan could lose up to $7 million in tourism and agriculture from Timbermill.
“This is economic development versus the bucolic environment of Chowan County,” Kirby said, who voted for the economic incentive grant and to extend the conditional use permit (CUP) for Timbermill. “I am not anti-wind. I am pro-Chowan County.”
Timbermill developer Don Giecek said after the hearing he is hopeful Apex has satisfied the list of evaluation criteria, since Timbermill is the first wind project in NC to undergo this process with NCDEQ and the second wind farm in the state overall.
A decision on Timbermill will come from NCDEQ sometime by the end of August. If approved, the Army Corps of Engineers should follow by the fall, wrapping up the permitting process, allowing construction to begin.